Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
VS
57 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) and Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108 vs 129.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
vs
Vivobook S 15 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 359.8 x 232.9 x 18.9 mm
14.17 x 9.17 x 0.74 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~80.1%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
