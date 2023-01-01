You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery 71 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 71 against 41 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 71 against 41 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~79.9% Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) +20% 300 nits Inspiron 14 5430 250 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5430 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.