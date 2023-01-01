Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or Inspiron 16 5630 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 16 5630

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) and Dell Inspiron 16 5630 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 71 against 54 watt-hours
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (108 vs 139.2 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
vs
Inspiron 16 5630

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~82.7%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 5630 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
