Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs HP EliteBook 845 G9

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
VS
59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G9
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
HP EliteBook 845 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) and HP EliteBook 845 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 71 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
vs
EliteBook 845 G9

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 44 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
EliteBook 845 G9 +161%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 78.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
