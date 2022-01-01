You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (108 vs 136.1 square inches) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 83 against 71 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) - Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~85.6% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 300 nits Spectre x360 16 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 (2022) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

