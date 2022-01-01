You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 71 against 56.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~82.4% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 45.5 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1412:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 74.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 300 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 56.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 376 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

