Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) and IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 71 against 56.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
vs
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1412:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 376 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
2. Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Yoga 7i (14”)
3. Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
4. Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Spectre x360 13 (2022)
5. Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
6. IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs XPS 13 9310
7. IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
8. IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Latitude 3320

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский