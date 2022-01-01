Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
VS
71 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) and Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (108 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 495-675% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 71 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
vs
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~78.7%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2250 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 10 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 160 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2304
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 -
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
