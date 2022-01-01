You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (108 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Can run popular games at about 495-675% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 71 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~78.7% Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 300 nits Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 230 / 300 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2250 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 10 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 160 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2304 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +900% 14.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 - Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.