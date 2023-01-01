Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) and Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 71 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (96.1 vs 108 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
vs
Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches		 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm
11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~82.7%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
