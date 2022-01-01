You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.6 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (101.4 vs 140 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82% Side bezels 8.5 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +15% 3.46 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

