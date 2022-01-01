You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650HX Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (115 vs 140 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 234 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 742 cm2 (115 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82.1% Side bezels 8.5 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 400 nits Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1550 MHz - FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 3.46 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +116% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.