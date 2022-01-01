You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 71 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.8 vs 140 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~89% Side bezels 8.5 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 400 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 3.46 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +45% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

