Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 97 against 71 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~90.3%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
3.46 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +77%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x3W, 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
3. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) and HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Dell XPS 17 9700
6. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Dell Alienware x17 R2
7. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
8. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский