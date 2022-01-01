Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) or MagicBook 16 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) vs Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)

58 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
VS
55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
vs
MagicBook 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches		 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82.3%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4%
Response time - 14 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:46 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +212%
3.46 TFLOPS
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 80.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
