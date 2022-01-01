You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82.3% Side bezels 8.5 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1179:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.9% Adobe RGB profile - 68.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4% Response time - 14 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +33% 400 nits MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:46 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +212% 3.46 TFLOPS MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 80.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.