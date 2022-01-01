You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 71 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.8 vs 140 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82% Side bezels 8.5 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38 dB 36 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1036:1 1405:1 sRGB color space 95.7% 99.6% Adobe RGB profile 69.3% 70% DCI-P3 color gamut 67% 69% Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 400 nits ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 173 gramm 277 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +212% 3.46 TFLOPS ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.