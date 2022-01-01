Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

60 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
VS
47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 71 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.8 vs 140 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches		 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38 dB 36 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1036:1 1405:1
sRGB color space 95.7% 99.6%
Adobe RGB profile 69.3% 70%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67% 69%
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 173 gramm 277 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +212%
3.46 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.7 dB 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

