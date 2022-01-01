Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 71 against 51 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.8 vs 140 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches
|358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|903 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|38 dB
|36 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1036:1
|1405:1
|sRGB color space
|95.7%
|99.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.3%
|70%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67%
|69%
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|173 gramm
|277 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1610
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8057
4824
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1530
1135
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7223
6922
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.7 dB
|74.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
