You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 71 against 66 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.8 vs 140 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches Area 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~80.4% Side bezels 8.5 mm 3.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 16 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 400 nits Spectre x360 13 (2022) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 66 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS Spectre x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.