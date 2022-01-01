Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) vs Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 71 against 60 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches
|356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|903 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39.8 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|66.2%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|181 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1638
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook D 16 2022 +11%
8153
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|76 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
