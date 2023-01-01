Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 241-329% higher FPS

Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours

44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm

12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~83.9% Side bezels 8.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1315:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 95.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 21 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) 400 nits Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:47 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 150 / 180 W Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 420 / 472 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1222 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +439% 7.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 83.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 7.8 x 5.3 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.