Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 241-329% higher FPS
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
- 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm
12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches
|323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
|Area
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|8.2 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|41.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|100000:1
|1315:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|95.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|21 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:47 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|150 / 180 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|420 / 472 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10038
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12897
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1222 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
7.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|83.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|7.8 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
