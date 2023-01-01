Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Adjust NanoReview Score
Feature
Importance (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 71 against 63 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • 57% sharper screen – 255 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (99.3 vs 109.6 square inches)

Value for money

VS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

Case

Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm
12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches		 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm
11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80%
Side bezels 8.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 44.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 219 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
