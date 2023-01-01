Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (1000 Nit) CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 71 against 38 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (109.6 vs 119.3 square inches) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G10 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm

12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches 315.46 x 244.02 x 19.3 mm

12.42 x 9.61 x 0.76 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 770 cm2 (119.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~73.8% Side bezels 8.2 mm 7 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (1000 Nit) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests Contrast 100000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) +60% 400 nits EliteBook 840 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 38 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 187 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 840 G10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.