Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 71 against 66 watt-hours Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm

12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.6% Side bezels 8.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 14 inches 13.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Spectre x360 13 (2023) 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ~ 4% more screen space Display tests Contrast 100000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) 400 nits Spectre x360 13 (2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 260 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 13 (2023) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.