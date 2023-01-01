Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) or Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) vs 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
VS
59 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.6 vs 140 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
vs
Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)

Case

Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm
12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches		 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.2%
Side bezels 8.2 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 38 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1036:1
sRGB color space - 95.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 67%
Response time 1 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams 173 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x3W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

