NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.6 vs 140 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm
12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches
|361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|903 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|8.2 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|38 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|100000:1
|1036:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|67%
|Response time
|1 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|187 grams
|173 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8057
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1663
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9426
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x3W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
