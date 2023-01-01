You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.6 vs 140 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 317.87 x 222.5 x 16.49 mm

12.51 x 8.76 x 0.65 inches 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.2% Side bezels 8.2 mm 8.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 38 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1036:1 sRGB color space - 95.7% Adobe RGB profile - 69.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 67% Response time 1 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) 400 nits Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams 173 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x3W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.