Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 71 against 66.5 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

58% sharper screen – 224 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (125.4 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 362.16 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm

14.26 x 9.85 x 0.67 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~83.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level (max. load) 43.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1864 Size 16 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1552:1 - sRGB color space 62.8% - Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 26 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) 300 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 176 grams 189 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.1 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.