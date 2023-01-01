Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1864
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 71 against 66.5 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 58% sharper screen – 224 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (125.4 vs 140.4 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 362.16 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm
14.26 x 9.85 x 0.67 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~83.9%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level (max. load) 43.6 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1552:1 -
sRGB color space 62.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 26 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 176 grams 189 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.1 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) and Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
