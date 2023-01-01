Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) or Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
VS
57 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) and Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 71 against 64 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
vs
Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 362.16 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm
14.26 x 9.85 x 0.67 inches		 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~82.7%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 43.6 dB 44 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1552:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 62.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 26 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 176 grams 295 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

