Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.8 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 362.16 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm

14.26 x 9.85 x 0.67 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~89% Side bezels 8.8 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 43.6 dB 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 XPS 15 9520 (2022) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1552:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 62.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 26 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) 300 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 176 grams 429 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.1 dB 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022): - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.