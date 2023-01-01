Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs) Display has support for touch input Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 83 against 71 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 83 against 71 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 362.16 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm

14.26 x 9.85 x 0.67 inches 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~83.3% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 43.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1552:1 - sRGB color space 62.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 26 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) 300 nits ENVY 16 (2023) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 200 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 176 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2023) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.