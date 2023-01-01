Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) or ENVY x360 15 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
VS
56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) and HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 71 against 55 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.4 vs 151.6 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
vs
ENVY x360 15 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs)
Dimensions 362.16 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm
14.26 x 9.85 x 0.67 inches		 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm
15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~68.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 19.5 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 43.6 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1552:1 -
sRGB color space 62.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 26 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 176 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 15 (2023) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Promotion
