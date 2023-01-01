Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) or ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) vs ThinkPad P16s Gen 2

53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) and ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
vs
ThinkPad P16s Gen 2

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.71 kg (3.77 lbs)
Dimensions 362.16 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm
14.26 x 9.85 x 0.67 inches		 361.9 x 255.5 x 21.1 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.83 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~80.3%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level (max. load) 43.6 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1552:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 62.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 26 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 / 135 W
Weight of AC adapter 176 grams 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 7.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 7500 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P16s Gen 2:
    - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 and Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) or ask any questions
