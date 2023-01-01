Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery 71 Wh - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 71 against 52.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.71 kg (3.77 lbs) Dimensions 362.16 x 250.12 x 16.99 mm

14.26 x 9.85 x 0.67 inches 361.9 x 255.5 x 21.1 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.83 inches Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~80.3% Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.6 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level (max. load) 43.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1552:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 62.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 26 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) 300 nits ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 52.5 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 / 135 W Weight of AC adapter 176 grams 300 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 7.5 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 7500 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P16s Gen 2: - The memory type can be either LPDDR5X (not upgradable, 16/32/64 GB soldered) or DDR5 (can be upgraded up to 48 GB).

