Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 75 against 39 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~77.6% Side bezels 8.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray White Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +82% 400 nits Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 39 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +488% 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

