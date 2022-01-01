You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~78.4% Side bezels 8.3 mm 7.9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 90 / 120 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +206% 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.