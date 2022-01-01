You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 75 against 67 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.8 vs 113.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~78.9% Side bezels 8.3 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 44.6 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 7400:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5% Response time - 4 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81 dB 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.