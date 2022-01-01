Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 75 against 67 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.8 vs 113.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~78.9%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.6 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 7400:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5%
Response time - 4 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81 dB 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

