You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~82.6% Side bezels 8.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No Yes Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 - Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.