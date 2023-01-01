Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
- 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Dimensions
|318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches
|321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
|726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~84%
|Side bezels
|8.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|44.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|90 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|324 / 396 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1516
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7616
11619
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1469
1789
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8865
13796
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x3W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
