You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits 44% sharper screen – 234 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~84% Side bezels 8.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray White, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 90 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.