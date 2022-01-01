You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 75 against 67 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

57% sharper screen – 255 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (96.9 vs 113.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~82.1% Side bezels 8.3 mm 5.1 mm Colors Gray White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 44.6 dB 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 16800:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 97.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm 222 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81 dB 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.