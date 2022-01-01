Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or Latitude 7330 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs Dell Latitude 7330

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7330
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
Dell Latitude 7330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Dell Latitude 7330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (95 vs 113.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
vs
Latitude 7330

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches		 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm
12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~79.6%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7330
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and 7i (14”)
4. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Slim 7 14" (AMD)
5. Dell Latitude 7330 and XPS 13 9305
6. Dell Latitude 7330 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Dell Latitude 7330 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. Dell Latitude 7330 and Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
9. Dell Latitude 7330 and 7320 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7330 and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский