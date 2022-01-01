Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or Precision 3570 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs Dell Precision 3570

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
Dell Precision 3570
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Dell Precision 3570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 75 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (113.3 vs 128.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
vs
Precision 3570

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches		 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~80.8%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +82%
400 nits
Precision 3570
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 3570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

