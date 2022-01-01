Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or EliteBook 845 G9 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs HP EliteBook 845 G9

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G9
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
HP EliteBook 845 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and HP EliteBook 845 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 75 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
vs
EliteBook 845 G9

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches		 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~80.4%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.6 dB 44 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
400 nits
EliteBook 845 G9 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS
EliteBook 845 G9 +161%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81 dB 78.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) or 9i 14" (Gen 7)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
4. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or HP EliteBook 845 G9
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or HP EliteBook 845 G9
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") or HP EliteBook 845 G9
7. Dell XPS 13 9315 or HP EliteBook 845 G9
8. HP EliteBook 840 G9 or 845 G9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 845 G9 and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский