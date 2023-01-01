You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 75 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 75 against 51 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (92.4 vs 113.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~81.8% Side bezels 8.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Gold Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 97% Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits ENVY x360 13 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY x360 13 (2021) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.