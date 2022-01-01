Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or ProBook x360 435 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs HP ProBook x360 435 G8

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
52 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and HP ProBook x360 435 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 75 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
vs
ProBook x360 435 G8

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches		 309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~70.8%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.6 dB 38.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1322:1
sRGB color space 100% 59.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.1%
Response time - 37 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +33%
400 nits
ProBook x360 435 G8
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm 286 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Yoga 7i (14”)
4. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
5. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and Galaxy Book 2 360
6. ProBook x360 435 G8 and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. ProBook x360 435 G8 and XPS 13 9310
8. ProBook x360 435 G8 and Latitude 7320 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ProBook x360 435 G8 and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский