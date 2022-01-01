You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 75 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm

12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~70.9% Side bezels 8.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits ProBook x360 435 G9 +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS ProBook x360 435 G9 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

