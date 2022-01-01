Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or Spectre x360 16 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)

57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) and HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (113.3 vs 136.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 83 against 75 watt-hours
  • 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
vs
Spectre x360 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) -
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches		 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~85.6%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
1.41 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16 (2022) +145%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

