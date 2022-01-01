You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (113.3 vs 136.1 square inches) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 83 against 75 watt-hours

39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) - Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 357.88 x 245.36 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~85.6% Side bezels 8.3 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits Spectre x360 16 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 (2022) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

