Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 75 against 52.8 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (101.1 vs 113.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches 305 x 213.9 x 15.4 mm

12.01 x 8.42 x 0.61 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~78.6% Side bezels 8.3 mm 9.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 44.6 dB 33.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 52.8 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 324 / 396 gramm 363 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81 dB 75.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

