Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs 7i (15”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 75 against 71 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (113.3 vs 130.2 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches
|356.4 x 235.6 x 17.9-19.2 mm
14.03 x 9.28 x 0.7-0.76 inches
|Area
|731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
|840 cm2 (130.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|8.3 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|44.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|324 / 396 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +11%
1486
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +53%
6838
4456
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1380
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5072
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x3W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|-
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
