Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 50 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches
|318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm
12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
|718 cm2 (111.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|8.3 mm
|8.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|45 dB
|45.4 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|922:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|57.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|39.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|38.5%
|Response time
|1 ms
|24 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|320 / 377 grams
|343 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1769
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +40%
10418
7418
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +11%
1884
1697
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +65%
12078
7335
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.5 dB
|81.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
