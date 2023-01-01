Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or Aspire 5 Spin 14 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14

65 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
Display
1920 x 1200
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) and Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 75 against 50 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
vs
Aspire 5 Spin 14

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches		 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm
12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 718 cm2 (111.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~79.2%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 8.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 45 dB 45.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 922:1
sRGB color space 100% 57.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.5%
Response time 1 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +60%
400 nits
Aspire 5 Spin 14
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 320 / 377 grams 343 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 Spin 14
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.5 dB 81.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
