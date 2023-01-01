Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (113.3 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 100 against 75 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 100 against 75 watt-hours Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 8.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 45 dB 37.4 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time 1 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 320 / 377 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 64 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +208% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.5 dB 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.