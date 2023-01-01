Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (113.3 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 100 against 75 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|8.3 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|45 dB
|37.4 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|25700:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.1%
|Response time
|1 ms
|67 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|320 / 377 grams
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10418
12116
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +25%
1884
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12078
11813
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.5 dB
|84.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1