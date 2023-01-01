Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
68 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 75 against 70 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches		 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~84%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14.5 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 90 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 397 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
3. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
4. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
5. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or XPS 13 9315
8. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
9. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
10. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский