You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 75 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 75 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 75 against 42 watt-hours Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480 Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (105.5 vs 113.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~79.3% Side bezels 8.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 45 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 400 nits Precision 3480 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 / 100 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 377 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RTX A500 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock - 1537 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 1.69 TFLOPS Precision 3480 +243% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.