Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs Dell Precision 3480

65 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
56 out of 100
Dell Precision 3480
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
Dell Precision 3480
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 75 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) and Dell Precision 3480 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 75 against 42 watt-hours
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480
  • Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (105.5 vs 113.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
vs
Precision 3480

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 45 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 / 100 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 377 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 832 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1537 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
1.69 TFLOPS
Precision 3480 +243%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
