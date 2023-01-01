Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs Dell Precision 3480
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
- Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 75 against 42 watt-hours
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480
- Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (105.5 vs 113.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches
|321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches
|Area
|731 cm2 (113.4 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|8.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|45 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
|65 / 100 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|320 / 377 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1766
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +50%
10744
7141
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1852
1698
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +63%
11723
7206
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|832 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1537 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
