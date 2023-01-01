Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or Precision 5480 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs Dell Precision 5480

65 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
63 out of 100
Dell Precision 5480
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
Dell Precision 5480
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) and Dell Precision 5480 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5480
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (101.2 vs 113.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
vs
Precision 5480

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches		 310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~87%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 45 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
400 nits
Precision 5480 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 100 / 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 320 / 377 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
1.69 TFLOPS
Precision 5480 +191%
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x3W, 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

