You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 75 against 51 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91.3 vs 113.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~88.4% Side bezels 8.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Blue, Burgundy Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 400 nits XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 397 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

