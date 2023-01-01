Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or Spectre x360 14 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs HP Spectre x360 14

65 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
53 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
HP Spectre x360 14
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) and HP Spectre x360 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 75 against 66 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 42% sharper screen – 243 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (101.8 vs 113.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
vs
Spectre x360 14

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches		 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~82.6%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 45 dB 41.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 2609:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.8%
Response time 1 ms 50 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:35 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 377 grams 290 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 14
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.5 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
