You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 75 against 66 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

42% sharper screen – 243 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (101.8 vs 113.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~82.6% Side bezels 8.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 45 dB 41.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 14 inches 13.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 2609:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.5% Adobe RGB profile - 67.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.8% Response time 1 ms 50 ms Max. brightness Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 400 nits Spectre x360 14 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:35 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 377 grams 290 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS Spectre x360 14 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.5 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.