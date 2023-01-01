Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) or IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) vs IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
VS
44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1360P
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) and IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 75 against 47 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8)
vs
IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm
12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches		 324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm
12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~78.2%
Side bezels 8.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 320 / 397 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (0P + 8E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 8
GPU performance
Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +128%
1.69 TFLOPS
IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8):
    - Camera options: 720p or 1080p.
    - Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

